Hyderabad: Union Minister Amit Shah will meet Tollywood star Junior NTR in Hyderabad on Sunday. Union Home Minister will be addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP in the Munugodu constituency in the Nalgonda district of Telangana on Sunday. NTR will have a meeting with him in the evening at the Novatel Hotel near the airport. BJP leaders confirmed the Amit Shah-NTR meeting today. However, the meeting has raised many eyebrows as nobody knows what would be the topic of the meeting and do they talk about politics or other factors, remains to be seen.

The Union Home Minister in Telangana to address a public meeting in Munugode where a by-poll is slated to be held. Junior NTR campaigned for the TDP during the 2009 general elections, but has been keeping aloof from active politics. It may be recalled that since 2009, Junior NTR has not been seen in public with TDP leaders or leaders of other parties, and he is concentrating only on his film career. While his father Nandamuri Harikrishna was a TDP Rajya Sabha member from 2008 to 2013, his uncle and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is a TDP MLA from the Hindupur Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh