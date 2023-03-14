New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, under whose tenure Article 370 was stripped off, on Tuesday said that his security cover has been downgraded and that his Z+ security has been replaced with a personal security officer, signaling a political vendetta.

Talking to ETV Bharat, the former Governor who created a huge controversy when he spoke against the government and his own party while siding with the farmers during the Farm Laws protests said, "The only reason why my Z+ security has been taken away is because of my stand during the farm laws protest despite the fact that at that time, I was the Governor. Nobody in the party has the guts to say anything against PM Modi but I was the only one who sided with the right cause of the farmers. This must have hurt them and that is why my security has been taken away."

"Tomorrow I am going to Narnol, near Revari (Haryana) to attend a public meeting. And there are genuine security issues now. What if somebody attacks me or tries to harm me? In that case, the burden would be completely on the Union Government," the former Governor said.

When asked to comment on whether any political party/leader has communicated with him, he replied "Yes, I've received a number of calls from leaders but I would not name them and I don't want to play a victim card. I've apprised about this information regarding my security down-gradation today only and a lot of calls would eventually come but nobody can silence me and I would continue to speak."

To a question on who could be the brains behind this idea and if it could be HM Amit Shah, the former Governor staunchly replied, "Amit Shah is a kind man. This is PM Modi's idea as he was not happy with me when I spoke for the farmers. They are not happy with me and this idea of taking away my security tells everything about it."

"When I was the Governor of Kashmir, I used to receive a lot of inputs regarding safety threats. When I came back to Delhi, these security issues still existed because under my tenure, Article 370 was abrogated and there are genuine security threats from Pakistan and Kashmiri militants and others. So while no other Governor has been stripped of his security, it is only me whose Z+ has been taken away."

"I'll not remain silent and nobody can silence me. If something happens to me, the burden would be on them and they would have to face the consequences. Let's wait and watch and the time will tell," he said.

He also said that he has written to the Home Ministry back in October last year about the issue regarding his security cover and about it being taken away since he faces real threats. But he said no response has been received so far from them and that only a letter from the Home Ministry from Amit Shah has been received in response to his recognition of letters.

Malik had last year claimed that he was offered a 300 crore bribe for clearing files when he was the Governor of J&K and later CBI questioned him in connection with his claims. Malik so far has refuted any claims of joining any party and said that he will continue to speak for the farmers and assessed that he "will break their backs in the coming election."