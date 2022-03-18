Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is arriving here on Friday to begin his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Shah will reach here on Friday. He is scheduled to address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad stadium and also chair a high-level review of the security situation with senior officials of the MHA, J&K police, CAPFs, Intelligence agencies and the civil administration. The Union Home Minister will stay at the Raj Bhawan during his visit.

He will also address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad Stadium on Saturday. Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO) is expected to accompany Shah during his visit along with the Union Home Secretary, A.K. Bhalla, DGs of CAPFs and heads of central intelligence agencies. The Home Minister will be reviewing the security situation in J&K in the aftermath of the recent killings of three Panchayat members and two security men.

On Thursday, Shah addressing an event in New Delhi said that India is moving towards becoming a self-reliant nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there is no doubt that within the next 10 years India will be dominant as a production hub of the world.

with Agency inputs