Srinagar (J&K): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the Union Territory. Shah will also meet senior security and intelligence officials in the city. The visit assumes significance as the valley witnessed a spate of nine civilian killings including five non-local labourers. He will also hold meetings with officials, panchayat and DDC members and government officials.

The Union Home Minister will also address a mega rally of BJP workers at Trikuta Nagar in Jammu district on Sunday besides holding other official meetings. Shah will return to Srinagar and will hold further meetings on October 25 before leaving for Delhi on the same day.

He will also inaugurate the first direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) later in the day, officials said.

"GoFirst flight number G8 1595 will take off from Srinagar at 6 pm after being inaugurated by the Home Minister via Video Conference. The flight is expected to reach Sharjah by 9 pm. And the current fare range is between Rs 15000 to 20,000," a senior Srinagar airport official said.

"Flights won't operate daily on Srinagar - Sharjah route. The next flight on this route will be on October 31st at 8:25 pm. We are yet to finalise the schedule for the next month," he added.

This comes in the wake of the high-level meeting of officials from the centre and UT, on the development. On Monday, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole made necessary arrangements for passengers at the Srinagar airport given the pandemic situation.

He had also directed officers to make proper arrangements, including the management and segregation of domestic and international passengers. Efforts are also being made to conduct Rapid PCR at the airport for international passengers besides mandatory RT-PCR test for Covid before 48 hours.

Besides, inaugurating Srinagar and Sharjah flight, the Home Minister is also scheduled to chair a security review meet and interact with members of the Srinagar youth club at Raj Bawan. This is his maiden visit to Srinagar following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

