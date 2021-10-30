Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached Dehradun to attend various events in the state and also to launch the 'Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana'.

Shah was welcomed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Jolly Grant Airport airport.

After this event, he will address the Shantikunj Golden Jubilee Year lecture series in Haridwar at 4 PM today.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022. In the 2017 elections, BJP had won 57 assembly seats, while Congress secured 11 seats and the rest of the seats were won by others.

On Friday, the Union HM speaking at a function while kickstarting the BJP's membership expansion drive said that Yogi Adityanath has to become CM in 2022 for Narendra Modi to be sworn in as the prime minister again in 2024.

Recalling the glorious past of the state, Shah said since the Mughal rule till the BJP came to power in 2017 with a full majority, it never appeared that Uttar Pradesh is the land of Baba Vishwanath, Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

He asserted that the BJP worked for getting the right recognition due to the state and took it ahead to empower it further.

"The BJP has proved for the first time that the governments are formed not for the family but for the poorest of the poor in the state," he said, taking a dig at various opposition parties.

Attacking opposition parties and leaders, especially Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his poll-related activities, Shah said "after the drums of elections were sounded, those sitting at home have come out in new clothes to show that their government is going to be formed."

