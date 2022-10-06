Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Union Cooperative and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a virtual meeting with Agriculture Ministers of all BJP-ruled states to promote the idea of natural farming. He, while addressing the Ministers and Chief Ministers, said that the Central government is constantly trying to promote natural farming across the country.

The Agriculture Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virender Kanwar said that special efforts are also being made by the Centre to link natural farming with cooperatives. In this meeting, the agenda for giving benefits to farmers by connecting agriculture with cooperatives was discussed.

Agriculture Minister Virendra Kanwar, after meeting with Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, said that excellent work is being done in the field of natural farming in Himachal Pradesh".

"So far, natural farming is being done on 9,500 acres of land. Himachal Pradesh aims to do natural farming on 50 thousand acres of land. In the meeting today, there was a discussion about selling natural farming products by connecting them with cooperatives", said Agriculture Minister.

Kanwar further added that the cooperative has been formed by the Centre with the companies and farmers can take a profit by selling natural farming products here.

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Virendra Kanwar talked about connecting the farmers of the state with cooperatives to benefit from natural farming. He said that in Himachal Pradesh, the products of natural farming are being procured through 10 Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) so that the benefits of natural farming can be given to the farmers. (ANI)