Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP's state unit president C R Paatil, a party leader said. The meeting, held at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gujarat headquarters 'Shree Kamalam' in state capital Gandhinagar in the evening, lasted nearly an hour.

Apart from Patel and Paatil, some key leaders from the state BJP also attended the meeting, the party's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

On Tuesday, Shah had met party leaders from the Saurashtra region at Veraval in Gir Somnath district to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, expected to be held by December.

Shah had held marathon meetings with party leaders at the zone level in the last five days. Before Veraval, the Union minister participated in meetings of south, central and north zones of the state at Valsad, Vadodara and Palanpur. The BJP is aiming to win 150 seats, out of the total 182, in the elections, surpassing the record of 149 seats won by the Congress in 1985. (PTI)