Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday at the BJP SC conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala said, "Congress is vanishing from the country, the world is getting rid of communist parties. If Kerala has a future, it is BJP."

The Congress party and the Communists never worked for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes and treated them as mere vote banks. Congress is on extinction from India and the communist party is on the verge of extinction from the world.

In Kerala, only the BJP party has a future. When we formed the govt with full majority, we made Kovind Ji, a Dalit, the President of India. In our second term, we helped Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, who hails from an ST community, to become the President of India. Shah said, "I want to congratulate all the karyakartas of Kerala because, in Kerala, you need patriotism, sacrifice and bravery to work for the country."