New Delhi: Amid incidents of drone dropping and sticky bomb challenges, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario of J&K ahead of the Amaranth Yatra. Last week Shah also held three back to back meetings over the law and order scenario and Amarnath Yatra.

During Tuesday's meeting that was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) chief Anil Dashmana and chiefs of central armed police forces, the issue of drone use and sticky bombs by the terrorist organisations have been discussed.

Also read: Shah bats for security of Northeast and Central India for development of tribals

The meeting also assumes significance as non-state actors in Pakistan have reportedly said that they will foil the Amarnath Yatra. In a recent incident in the Kashmir valley, a terrorist organisation used a sticky bomb to execute sabotage.

During the meeting, the issue of how to enhance the use of the latest IT and communication technology among various forces was discussed in detail. Significantly, during this year's Amarnath Yatra security agencies will be using drones to RFID to ensure security and protection for the pilgrims.