New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a closed-door meeting with Chief Ministers of various states, Home Ministers of states, DGPs, Home Secretary, Lt Gov of all States, and UTs over border management and drug trafficking.

Although the meeting is a closed-door one, ETV Bharat was able to get some visuals and also some information on the meeting which is going on at the Raj Hans hotel at Surajkund in Haryana. Discussion on both drug trafficking and border management is taking place separately.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Sunil Barnwal through his presentation on drug trafficking and national security is emphasizing the routes which are being used to pump drugs and narcotics substances into India from across the border.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia, Manipur principal secretary (Home) Rajesh Aggarwal, and Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav are giving a separate presentation on the drugs menace.

Drug trafficking has become a major menace for India with States like Manipur and Punjab becoming hotbeds for drug trafficking. On several earlier occasions, the Home Ministry has asked all States to take strong actions against drug trafficking and people involved with this illicit business.

On the topic of border management, PS Lokhande, commissioner (planning and investment) of Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan H Secretary Bhanu Ataru, additional director general of West Bengal Police Neeraj Kumar, Tamil Nadu, ADGP, coastal security will also give a presentation on border management.

Officials said that the issue of the illegal influx of people from across the border will also be discussed in the meeting.