New Delhi: Concerned over the unabated targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, it was pointed out during a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Friday that Pakistan-based non-state actors have been desperately trying to destabilize the peace in the Union Territory.

The meeting chaired by top officials of India's security establishment has also pointed out that unable to intrude from across the border, terrorist organizations in close connivance with Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) have been recruiting local youths on a massive scale to create disturbance across Jammu and Kashmir. The recent attacks on the civilians especially pandits and non-locals that took place in Jammu and Kashmir have found the involvement of local youths who does not have any criminal records.

During the meeting, officials expressed serious concern over a trend where local youths are getting involved in such heinous crimes. Officials privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat that emphasis has been given to strengthening the beat level functioning of Jammu and Kashmir police as "the people involved in the recent attacks are mostly local."

In the last 48 hours, a bank employee and a brick kiln laborer were killed in Kashmir and one labourer was injured in two separate incidents. Since May 1 as many as 10 targeted killings took place in Kashmir forcing the Home Ministry to convene back-to-back meetings over the security issue in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before chairing the meeting at 3 p.m. Home Minister Shah had a one-to-one meeting with Lieutenant General of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Gupta, and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel. "In the formal meeting that started at 3 p.m. and continued till 5 p.m the overall aspect in J&K was discussed," an official said.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was also present in the meeting. It was resolved in the meeting that Amarnath Yatra will not be halted following the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the yatra will go ahead as per schedule.

Also read:Cong spread communal riots and disturbed law and order in Gujarat during its rule: Shah

"Government and security agencies cannot play into the hands of terrorists as they resort to desperate killing. Yatra is a symbol of J&K composite culture," the official said. It was also resolved in the meeting that there will be no relocation of people who settled there under the Prime Minister package in 2012 out of Kashmir. Such people may be located in other safe locations inside Kashmir, the official said. "On the other hand more security will be provided in the Kashmir valley," the official added.

After the two-hour-long meetings, Shah chaired another meeting on logistics, communication, health and infrastructure issues regarding the upcoming Amaranth Yatra. The meeting started at 5 p.m. and continued for an hour.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Rajendra Kumar, additional secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) said that the meeting elaborately reviewed the proper IT network for the Amarnath Yatra. "We have chalked out all arrangements very minutely. Starting from online registration of pilgrims upto maintaining their numbers, we have ensured full proof arrangements," said Dr Kumar.