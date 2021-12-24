New Delhi: Days after 14 civilians were brutally killed by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the situation of Nagaland with State Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi.

An official close to Assam Chief Minister told ETV Bharat that both the Chief Ministers were called by Shah on Thursday night for the crucial meeting.

The meeting that took place at Amit Shah's Krishnamenon Marg residence continued till late night on Thursday.

"Immediately after the meeting both Sarma and Rio left Delhi in a special flight," the official said.

The meeting that continued for more than two hours was also attended by Nagaland deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton and former Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang.

The crucial meeting took place after a All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegation visited Mon district and interacted with the local residents.

The presence of Assam chief minister Sarma in the meeting assumes significance as he was personally asked by Shah for his intervention to bring a solution for the ongoing peace talks with the NSCN and other Naga groups.

The peace talk that is running for more than two decades was halted over the NSCN's demand for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

Following the death of 14 civilians in Nagaland, intelligence agencies in their report submitted to the Home Ministry, recently, pointed out of a serious repercussions over the peace talks.