New Delhi: Asserting that India must have a different strategy for uniform development and expansion of the cooperative movement across the country, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Ministry of Cooperation can do much by taking the States along in the spirit of cooperation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has taken a very important decision by creating the Ministry of Cooperation. If the cooperative movement is to develop uniformly and increase its scope, then a different strategy will have to be devised,” said Shah while addressing the National Conference of Rural Co-operative Banks in New Delhi.

Shah said along with strengthening the agriculture credit framework, it also needs to be reformed. “There is a need to work on taking cooperatives to every sector and agricultural credit should only be available through this. There can be no better time than now to expand the cooperative sector and make it prosperous,” he said, highlighting his government’s efforts to encourage the cooperative system.

Shah said the vision of the Prime Minister is to bring inclusive economic growth by involving the poorest person and the economic development of the poorest person and this can only be undertaken by the cooperative sector.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said there are about 8.5 lakh cooperative societies in the country, out of which there are 1.78 lakh different types of credit societies. In the field of agricultural credit, there are 34 state cooperative banks with more than 2,000 branches, 351 district cooperative banks with 14,000 branches, and about 95,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

“If we look at all these together, then we can see that those who built the cooperative sector have left a strong base and there should be a resolve to build a strong structure on this foundation in the year of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” said Shah.

Also Read: Amid rival sloganeering, Shah says PM will develop Odisha in cooperation with BJD

Shah said the scope of work of PACS will have to be increased, efforts will have to be made to bring more farmers under the purview of PACS. PACS works with the philosophy of providing finance to farmers through a humane approach, therefore there should be an effort to increasingly connect farmers with PACS.

“The farmer needs finance with a humane approach. Professionalism will also have to be brought into PACS, today there is no village where there are no educated children, where there is no computer savvy youth. We also have to strengthen the Human Resource policy for the upgradation of skills of employees of PACS,” said Shah.

He said that in the year of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, there should be resolved that by doing better than what we have done in the next 100 years, the cooperative movement should be strengthened to last for years to come. “There are about 13 crore members in PACS, out of which 5 crore members take loans and PACS disburse loans of over Rs 2 lakh crore every year,” he said.

Shah said if PACS increases 5-fold, then the Rs 2 lakh crore figure can reach Rs 10 lakh crore. The aim should be disbursal of Rs 10 lakh crore agricultural finance through cooperatives.

He said a provision for sick PACS has also been suggested to the States in the by-laws. New PACS should be created by liquidating the sick PACS. “Farmers should not be deprived of the benefits of cooperatives and provision will have to be made in the by-laws and cooperative laws of States for the creation of new PACS, only then the figure of three lakh PACS be achieved,” Shah said.