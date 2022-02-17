Firozabad: Continuing with his party's attacks on the opposition in Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said that the Samajwadi Party's main intention is to "collect wealth" and be involved in dynastic politics. Shah was addressing an election meeting at Firozabad where he had come to campaign for BJP candidate Om Prakash Verma who will contest from Nagla Chura village of Shikohabad seat.

Shah's attack came in the backdrop of the SP's decision to bring stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav for campaigning on Thursday. "I had heard Akhilesh Yadav say on television that he would now come to Karhal only on March 10 (the day the poll results are scheduled to be announced). But he came here six days after saying so and under this scorching sun, also had to bring Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). When the beginning is like this, what will be the end result?" Shah asked.

Shah said that once again a government that 'works for the welfare' of the poor, backward classes, Dalits and farmers must be installed in the state. Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Shah alleged though the SP describes itself as a party of the poor, but its 'S' means 'sampatti ikattha' (amassing wealth) and 'P' means 'pariwarwad' (dynasty). On the other hand, the BJP government is a government for the poor and backward sections of society and has always worked in this direction.

Continuing with his attack against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Amit Shah said that when there was a debate in Parliament on Article 370, Akhilesh Yadav used to say that rivers of blood will flow if Article 370 is removed. However no such thing ever happened, he rued. On the other hand, the Modi government has made Kashmir an integral part of the country.

Shah also took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav for initially rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines as "BJP vaccines" and then taking the jab 10 days later "out of fear". "Had you not taken the vaccine going by his words, would you have been safe during the third wave (of the pandemic)?" Shah asked. "In its government, one family of Akhilesh Yadav had occupied 45 posts. They think only about their family, not even for their own caste (Yadavs) or the backward sections of the society," the Union home minister said, while pointing out that Modi has given the slogan of "sabka sath, sabka vikas" for the welfare of all.

Claiming massive improvement on the law-and-order front in Uttar Pradesh, Shah asked the gathering whether they were ever troubled by "bahubalis" (musclemen) since the BJP government came to power in the state. "Where is Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari? Will they remain in jail if an SP government is formed? The very next day, they will come out to see 'gaana-bajana' at the Saifai Mahotsav. Decide where you want to keep them.

"Under the government of Narendra Modi, there is no bahubali, only Bajrangbali in Uttar Pradesh," he said. "We have fielded SP Singh Baghel after proper thinking to ensure that the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' reaches the last man. Ensure Baghel's victory and I guarantee that all the backward classes will get proper participation," Shah added.

Amit Shah appealed to the people to give the BJP government one more chance. He also promised to provide free electricity for irrigation. Every high school girl will be provided two-wheelers and boys will be given laptops and Android phones, he added. The third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 20. The counting of polls will be held on March 10.

(With agency inputs)