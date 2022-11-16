Ahmedabad: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday filed his nomination from Ghatlodia for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Union Minister Amit Shah was present along with him. Earlier in the day, Amit Shah and Bhupendra Patel held a roadshow at Ghatlodiya in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. This was ahead of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel filing his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amit Shah had stated that if BJP wins the Gujarat Assembly polls, Bhupendra Patel will stay on as the Chief Minister. The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier declared Yesudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress party, however, has not made any announcement on the Chief Ministerial candidate yet.