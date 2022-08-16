Haldwani(Uttarakhand): Amit Pandey, a resident of Haldwani in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand has been selected as a senior scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the Artemis, New Moon program to put humans on the Moon. According to sources, NASA's goal is to establish an outpost with a crew near the South Pole of the Moon, which is being called the first foothold on the moon.

Amit Pandey, who was meritorious since childhood, did his early education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Haldwani. He completed his class 12 from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rae Bareli. Amit's father, Vipin Chandra Pandey is a retired teacher from Mahatma Gandhi Inter College and his mother, Sushila Pandey is a homemaker.

Amit did B.Tech from Banaras Hindu University and went to the US to pursue a master's degree from the University of Arizona. He did his PhD from the University of Maryland in 2009. Since then, he has worked in many companies in America. He has been awarded many national awards for his research. Amit also does career counselling through his YouTube channel and is ready to help in any way. He always inspires the youth to move forward.