New Delhi: BJP social media cell chief Amit Malviya said on Thursday that he will file civil and criminal cases against news portal 'The Wire' for an article claiming that he holds special privileges that allowed him to get posts on social media website Instagram removed instantly. On Sunday, the news portal retracted the article and a series of other reports it had published about Meta, the parent company of Instagram.

On Wednesday, the news website apologised for publishing the articles and claimed that it had been deceived by a member of its investigative team. A day later, Malviya wrote in a Twitter post that he would seek damages from 'The Wire', alleging that the news website had forged documents to malign and tarnish his reputation.

"After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings, against ‘The Wire.’ Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation," Malviya said in the Twitter post.

In a statement released in response to Malviya’s post, 'The Wire' said that an occasion might come when a publication is misinformed. “Technological evidence is more complicated and the usual due diligence may not always reveal the fraud perpetrated upon a publication,” the news website said. “This is what happened to us.”