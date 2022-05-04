New Delhi: Amit Malviya, BJP's National Information Technology Department chief, Wednesday hit out at Foreign Correspondents Club and Press Club of India for cancelling the press interaction of 'Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri.

"In India, ironically, media bodies and self appointed custodians of free speech are the ones who censor free speech! FCC and the PCI cancelling press interaction of Vivek Agnihotri, producer of Kashmir Files is a case in point. The movie is a huge success despite these people…" Malviya said in a tweet.

His criticism comes after Agnihotri took to Twitter earlier on Wednesday, alleging that the premier institution had 'cancelled' him.

"Wow! @PCITweets also cancelled me. The watchdogs of democracy and messiah of free speech not only banned me undemocratically but are also lying through their teeth. 1. Encl are the facts. 2. They have booked earlier through our agency without any member’s recco. Receipt encl," Agnihotri had said.

The attached files included a note by Zee Studios, explaining circumstances leading up to the scenario, and the screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between Agnihotri and a PCI official, with the former time and again seen to be requesting to be given a slot for the event. The PCI, on its part on the other hand, had noted that there was a 'due process' to be followed to make bookings, which were to be done only through club members.

"The Press Club of India is not facilitating any event on May 5 by any individual or organisation. The Club allows press conferences only with advanced booking. There is a due process, and bookings have to be done through a member of the Club", the tweet read.