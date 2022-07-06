New Delhi: BJP has strongly objected to TMC MP Mahua Moitra's statement on goddess Kali. Speaking to ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna, Amit Malviya, BJP's IT Cell chief and co-in-charge of West Bengal said Mamata Banerjee "was responsible" for the statement made by Moitra.

"No TMC MP would have dared to hurt the sentiments of Hindus in Bengal like this if Banerjee would have taken care of her party members. She played politics on Nupur Sharma's statement, now an MP from her own party is insulting goddess Kali," he said. Malviya said that Banerjee should punish Mahua the way Nupur Sharma was punished and she should expel her rather than backing out.

"Mamata Banerjee is also the home minister of the state and it is in her jurisdiction to take action against Mahua Moitra and punish her for the hurt she has caused to the sentiments of Hindus in Bengal. Banerjee should issue a lookout notice for Mahua, the way she has issued a lookout notice for Nupur Sharma in Behnag," he added.

The controversy erupted on July 4 after a poster of Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary “Kaali” showed the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag. The poster triggered widespread condemnation in India. When Moitra was asked for a comment on the matter, she said, "Kaali to me is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess. You have the freedom to imagine your goddess." This kick-started a political slugfest across party lines.

Also read: BJP calls Mamata 'insensitive' after she equates deceased saffron leader to 'dead dog'

Malviya targeted Mamata Banerjee and questioned her silence on the whole issue. "Mamata Banerjee brings everything to the media, but why is she not doing the same now? Does she speak only on issues related to appeasement?" he said. Malviya said that hatred was being spread in the country by "so-called secular parties".

"People like (Asaduddin) Owaisi are spreading hatred. People like Shashi Tharoor and Leena Manimekalai are morphing cigarettes, and alcohol on Maa Kali's lips and calling it 'creativity'," he said. Asked whether social media was causing hatred, Malviya said, "Those who spread frenzy in society, action should be taken against them rather than blaming social media. The radicalization that is happening in a particular community should be a matter of concern for all of us. Those who are ignoring these crimes and call it secularism are dangerous. Those who remained silent on Udaipur and Amravati, the same people are supporting TMC on the comments of Maa Kali today. This is the so-called secular politics of our country."