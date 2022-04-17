Mathura: A BJP minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan Singh, in the Uttar Pradesh government, reiterates his claim that Hanuman, one of the Hindu epic Ramayan's most beloved characters and the great warrior, was a Jat. The minister's reaction came in response to a reporter's question on Sunday regarding an old statement made by him to the Legislative Assembly in the past.

Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan was at BSA Engineering College to distribute Tablets among the students as part of the UP government scheme.

It's all getting a bit out of hand, as amid the ongoing row over Azan and yesterday's violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a 'Sobha Yatra,' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, has offered another chance to leaders for making religious comments.

