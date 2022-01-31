New Delhi: Amid growing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin held talks with Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu on Monday in New Delhi. The talks assume significance as Russia is all set to take over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) from February 1 for a month.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, India’s ex-ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar who has also worked in diplomatic positions in Washington DC, Brussels, Moscow, Geneva, and Tehran, weighed in on the meeting and said it spoke a lot about the confidence Russia places in India. "The visit of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister to Delhi for talks is a positive move and it speaks about the sense of confidence and the need (for the two countries) to work together while dealing with the challenges that confront the global community," he said

"It is in itself a big statement that Vershinin has travelled from Moscow, especially to have this meeting to keep India abreast and also to emphasize their position that Russia does not intend to have a confrontation or to wage a war against Ukraine," he added.

The minister's visit to India in these uncertain times, he said, speaks of the level of importance that Russia attaches to India and also because of India’s profile and voice in global affairs especially since the country is a member of the UNSC today. It also highlights how Moscow has kept India in the loop over the situation in Ukraine and the high-level talks between Russia and the West on security concerns, the former ambassador said.

Pertinently, on January 27, Vershinin had spoken to Indian envoy to Russia Pavan Kapoor over the phone. Prior to that, another Russian Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov had a meeting with Pavan on January 17. According to the statement issued by the Russian side, the two exchanged views and assessments on the events in Geneva, Brussels, and Vienna on security guarantees for Russia.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a telephonic conversation with India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla to him briefly on the ongoing situation. India is also a non-permanent member of the council since January 2020.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral consultations related to United Nations issues were held between India and Russia in New Delhi on Monday. Secretary (West) congratulated Russia on its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council in February 2022. Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and related developments.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on issues of mutual interest at multilateral platforms. The Russian delegation briefed India on its priorities during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Both sides also agreed to work closely together, given the common challenges faced and in keeping with their long-standing Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Further, on being asked if a war between Russia and Ukraine is on cards and can it happen, the expert said that a full-fledged war is very unlikely because neither of the two major contending parties is prepared. “Irrespective of the damage that they will be able to inflict on the other sides, the damage that they will inflict on themselves will be much greater. There might be few skirmishes here and there but I don’t foresee a war”, he said.

Commenting on India’s relationship with both US and Russia, and the possible geopolitical implications, Sajjanhar said that India has excellent relations with US and Russia, while adding that India can reiterate its position to both of them and both sides will listen to India and take it on board to the extent possible.

New Delhi, he said, is going to suggest to both sides that the 'path of diplomacy' should be used and there should be no attempt from either side to fuel a conflict or confrontation. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet today at 8:30 pm (IST) for the first time on Russia’s military buildup and threat against Ukraine at the request of the United States.

India is also expected to present its stance over the Ukraine crisis and its global impact. Ex Ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar underlined that the key players in the UNSC on the Russia-Ukraine crisis will send out a strong message that all sides should use restraint and dismiss from engaging in any confrontation.

While New Delhi is closely monitoring the development in Eastern Europe and has called for peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis, the Indian mission in Ukraine has started to collect data on Indian nationals in the country. According to sources, around 18,000 Indian students are in the country.

