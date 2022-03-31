New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in New Delhi amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov is scheduled to meet EAM Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi welcomed Lavrov at the airport. Taking to Twitter, MEA spox Bagchi said, "Welcoming the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov as he arrives in New Delhi for an official visit".

Lavrov's visit to India came after EAM Jaishankar held talks with UK Foreign Secretary. Lavrov's visit is seen as a significant one as India and Russia have been in constant touch with each other on the Ukraine crisis. Lavrov's trip to India comes amid a flurry of visits by foreign dignitaries to New Delhi, including the US National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, when there is a geopolitical shift amid the Ukraine crisis.

India has so far maintained a neutral stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and has abstained from voting on all resolutions moved in the United Nations condemning Moscow's aggression in the East European nation. During Lavrov's visit to India, both sides will discuss mechanisms to deal with the Rupee-Ruble transaction system to continue working with each other despite the US and EU sanctions. Indian oil companies have already purchased Russian oil at discounted prices which were offered to India amid global sanctions and rising global crude prices.

According to sources, Lavrov is also expected to brief India on the current situation in Ukraine, ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the crisis and deliberate on what should be the way forward to resolve the conflict. Like the Chinese Foreign Minister, Russian FM Lavrov is expected to meet the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Sergey Lavrov had also spoken to India’s external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on February 24 after Russian President Putin declared the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with Russian Prez Putin and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence. PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Later this year, PM Modi is expected to travel to Russia for the annual India Russia summit. Russian President Putin travelled to Delhi on 6th December 2021 for the annual summit. The second, 2+2 foreign and defence ministers meeting is likely to take place in Russia this year for which Indian external affairs minister and defence ministers will be travelling to the country.