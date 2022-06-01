New Delhi: Amid targetted killings in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorist organizations, security forces deputed in the region have intensified search operations following intelligence inputs that anti-India forces are desperately trying to unleash terror ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

A top CRPF official told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the security agency conducts at least 20 search operations in the Kashmir valley every day. "We keep getting intelligence inputs that forces inimical to India's security are trying to destabilize the law and order situation and create a fear psychosis among the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, " the official said.

As per statistics, as many as 91 terrorists of different organizations have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year. Significantly, 27 terrorists were killed by the security forces in May in 17 anti-terror operations conducted by the security agencies.

"Seventeen encounters took place between security forces and militants in May where at least 20 local and seven foreign terrorists were killed. Targeted killing of three civilians and two security personnel also took place in Jammu and Kashmir in May," the CRPF official said.

As the majority of the terrorists killed in anti-terror operations are local, the fact has again come to the fore that Pakistan-based terrorist organizations are recruiting local people. "Such recruitment of local population into the different terror organizations has really become a serious concern for us," the official said.

As per statistics, 20 terrorists were killed in January, seven in February, 13 in March, and 24 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in April. "Most of the terrorists killed in encounters with the security forces belong to Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen," the official said.