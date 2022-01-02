Bengaluru/Belagavi: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and its borders, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday in Belagavi asked people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the disease and avoid lockdown.

He said the officials of districts bordering Maharashtra have been directed to be extra-cautious as the neighbouring State is witnessing a spurt in cases. "Our stand is very clear. In the past, the lockdown was imposed. The same should not happen again. For this, we are taking stringent measures. People have to cooperate with us," Bommai told reporters.

Regarding extending the night curfew or imposing tough rules, he said it would be decided on either Monday or Tuesday. "We have to see how coronavirus is. We saw it increasing in a big way in Bengaluru. We will take a call keeping that in mind," he said. Expressing concern over the spike in infections across the country, including the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Bommai said he has directed the officials to be extra-careful in the districts such as Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bidar bordering Maharashtra, which is witnessing a rise in cases.

Referring to the people coming from other States with rising COVID cases, the Chief Minister said those entering Karnataka would have to be fully vaccinated and they should also possess a negative RT-PCR test report. "These measures will cause trouble to the travellers but we are doing it keeping in view the public health of people of Karnataka, especially Belagavi," Bommai said.

Elaborating further on the measures taken to contain COVID, Bommai said the government would not only have to impose restrictions but also need to make preparations. Keeping in mind the oxygen shortage last time, the government has now contacted the oxygen plants to supply oxygen to the State, the Chief Minister said adding, the hospitals have been asked to spruce up their oxygen plants and ICU beds.

"I have directed the officials to increase 4,000 more ICU beds in the State. We are also making preparations for adequate medicines," he said. Stating that the government was also focusing on the vaccination drive, the Chief Minister said vaccinating teenagers from 15-18 years would start from Monday. Booster doses would be given to those who have co-morbidities, he added. The Chief Minister's directions come on a day the State saw another big jump in cases with 1,187 fresh cases and six deaths.

With new COVID-19 cases breaching the 1,000 mark in the state, Karnataka govt mulls tough rules as the sudden spike in daily COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and the new infections breaching the 1,000 mark on Saturday, a state minister indicated that the government is mulling 'tough rules'. The government has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM till January 7 in order to check the spread of the disease.

"We will convene a meeting and announce some tough rules before January 7 when the night curfew will be lifted," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters in Bengaluru. Elaborating, Ashoka said a government panel on COVID-19 in which he, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar are part of would convene a meeting before January 7.

He also said that the expert committee on health will also brief Chief Minister on the measures to be taken."We will implement the recommendations of the committee in toto because we have seen the sufferings and deaths last time," Ashoka said. The Minister explained that the government will not leave any loophole this time in terms of oxygen supply, availability of beds or medicines. "We will make all necessary arrangements. We are cautious and we will make all necessary arrangements under the leadership of our chief minister," he added.

Stating that an atmosphere of the third wave is already built in the country, Ashoka said the spike in infections in Karnataka was a serious issue. According to him, Bengaluru is in the Red Zone. "Bengaluru is in the Red Zone according to the list declared by the Union government. It is important to sound an alert in Bengaluru. We can save people's lives if we impose more restrictions in Bengaluru and reduce the number of hospitalisations," Ashoka said.

The state witnessed sudden a spike in coronavirus infections when 1,033 cases were reported on Saturday. Three months ago on September 9, 2021, the state had last reported over 1,000 cases.