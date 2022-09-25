Jaipur: With speculation that Sachin Pilot may become the next Rajasthan Chief Minister if incumbent Ashok Gehlot gets elected as Congress president gaining momentum, several MLAs have started to visit Pilot's residence in Jaipur. Since Saturday morning two MLAs considered to be close to Gehlot-Amin Khan and Parasram Mordia- have visited Pilot along with independent MLA Khushveer Jojawar.

However, Pilot also had one unexpected visitor on Saturday, a bulldozer. The massive vehicle suddenly arrived near the gate of Pilot's residence and tried to get inside. The driver of the bulldozer was immediately told by Pilot's security guards not to enter the premises.

Later it was discovered that the bulldozer was actually heading for the Raj Bhavan for some cleaning work and entered the Pilot's residence after the driver mistook it for the Raj Bhavan. After he realized the mistake, the driver of the bulldozer took the vehicle out of Pilot's residence.