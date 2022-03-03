Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday left the Vidhan Bhavan premises without completing his address to the joint session of the state Legislature amid slogan-shouting by legislators.

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly started today. A few days back, the Supreme Court had quashed the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs. This is the first session of these MLAs after the suspension and all eyes were focused on them.

As soon as the Governor started reading the address after the national anthem at 11 am, the ruling party MLAs started raising slogans in praise of "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai". After that, opposition party MLAs also started shouting. They were demanding ministers associated with Dawood should resign and condemned the govt for supporting Dawood. It looked impossible to address the house amidst protest, thus the Governor walked out of the house without reading his speech. After that, both the houses were adjourned for the day.

Ruling party MLAs called for a boycott of the Governor's office, while opposition MLAs also protested in the same way for their demands.

First time in Maharasthra legislature

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly started today with the speech of the Governor. But MVA and BJP MLAs slogan-shouting disrupted the joint session. Thus, the Governor walked out of the house without reading the speech. It is believed that such an incident has happened in the Maharashtra legislature for the first time.

'Governor's behavior unconstitutional"

Reacting to this, Congress state president Nana Patole said that the Governor was committing an unconstitutional act and it was an insult to the state and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The governor is trying to create a crisis in the state. Governor needs to fulfill and carry out his responsibilities.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur also said that what happened during the Governor's address today is very unfortunate. The governor is acting like a BJP worker. It seems that he wants the President's rule to be implemented by creating unrest in the state. "He is reveling in insulting the country, state of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the Constitution."

"It is an insult to Governor"

On the other hand, BJP leader Praveen Darekar said that it was an insult to Governor not to allow him to read the speech. The Government is supporting Minister Nawab Malik, who has links with traitors like Dawood Ibrahim, Shah Wali Khan, and Salim Patel. No one is allowed to speak in the hall. This government is backing Nawab Malik. The government will have to accept the resignation of Nawab Malik.

Why 12 MLAs suspended

On July 5, 2021, a debate was going on regarding OBC reservations inside the house. Speaker in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav was conducting the proceedings. During the discussion, 12 BJP MLAs made ruckus inside the house. They were suspended for carrying a scepter, pulling a mic, and abusing Bhaskar Jadhav inside his chamber.

SC overturned suspension

Last year, the Supreme Court had quashed the year-long suspension of 12 BJP MLAs by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the monsoon session. The court had said that the suspension of MLAs could be limited to one session of the Legislative Assembly only. The Supreme Court ruled that the suspension motion passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was unconstitutional, illegal, and irrational. The apex court had also ruled that all suspended MLAs were entitled to post-session benefits as members of the Legislative Assembly.

Names of 12 MLAs

Twelve BJP MLAs comprising Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Jaykumar Rawal, Girish Mahajan, Abhimanyu Pawar, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jaykumar Rawal, Parag Alvani, Narayane Kuche, Bunty Bagdia, and Yogesh Sagar.

Read: Money laundering case: Maha minister Nawab Malik's ED custody extended till Mar 7