Srinagar: Official apathy towards the patients at the Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag is taking a toll on their health as the central heating system was reportedly not functioning soon after the onset of winter. Therefore, patients are suffering due to severe cold as the authorities concerned turned a blind eye towards their needs. The heating system is mandatory during winters as the city faces extreme cold conditions during this season.

In fact, the hospital was always crowded with patients and attendants as hundreds of patients are undergoing treatment here in different wards.

It may be recalled that the central heating system was installed at the hospital a year ago in order to protect the patients from severe cold during the winter. But, the central heating system was not functioning as the repairs have to be taken up to restart the system, however, the reasons are not known for the dealy.

In addition, the GMC elevator was also not working for the past several days. Hence, patients are facing difficulty in climbing the stairs. Locals demanded that the GMC administration rectify the problem as soon as possible.

