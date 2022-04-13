Hyderabad: Amid rising temperatures, the sale of beer in Telangana is witnessing an exponential rise with over 40 percent of supplies sold out in just 42 days, officials said.

The Excise department estimates that the use of beer is increasing exponentially due to the high temperature of the sun. In just 42 days since the onset of summer, 40.46 percent of beers have been sold. As per official data, between March 1 and April 11th last year, 3.78 crore liters of beer worth Rs 3,302.78 crore and 3.56 crore liters of liquor were sold.

In the 42 days from March 1 to April 11, 2022, 5.30 crore liters of beer and 3.58 crore liters of liquor worth Rs 3,614.91 crore were sold. This was 40.46 percent higher than the sales of beer between March 1 and April 11, 2021. Figures from the Excise Department show that there has been a marginal increase in liquor sales.

The rising beer sales are being attributed to rising daytime temperatures in April. In April 2021, 84.64 lakh liters of liquor and 1.11 crore liters of beer were sold in 11 days. Till April 11 this year, 74.94 lakh liters of liquor have been sold in the month so far.

From 6th to 11th of this month, the daily liquor consumption is being estimated at a whopping 90,000 liters worth Rs 100 crore a day. The beer consumption is between 1,60,000 litres and 1,80,000 litres. The excise department expects beer sales to rise further this month and next month as the temperature is expected to intensify further.

Also read: Liquor sales jump in Karnataka in 2021-22, govt collects over Rs 26,000 crore in excise tax