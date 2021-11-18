New Delhi: The deteriorating air quality in the national capital has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. While BJP never misses a chance to attack the Delhi government, the Aam Aadmi Party blames the stubble burning in BJP-ruled Haryana and Congress-ruled Punjab for the severe pollution in Delhi.

Despite pollution becoming an everyday issue, neither the Central nor the Delhi government has formulated any concrete policy on the issue. The two parties are trading blame game since Diwali after the city’s air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category.

On Wednesday, BJP announced to give ₹40,000 to Kejriwal to help him curb pollution levels in Delhi after an RTI revealed that in February 2021, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government spent Rs40,000 for purchasing bio decomposer capsules from PUSA institute, but shelled out Rs15.80 crore towards advertisement purpose in the nearby states.

BJP blasts crores spent on advertisement

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP MP Vijay Goyal alleged that the Delhi government spent crores on advertising on pollution, however, not a single step was taken to curb the pollution levels. No meeting was convened and no concrete measures were taken on time, Goyal further alleged.

Holding the Delhi government responsible, he further added that every year the pollution levels in Delhi increase at this time of the year and by blaming it on the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, the government is evading its responsibilities.

Reacting further to the rising pollution levels in the national capital, BJP National Secretary R.P. Singh, asked the Delhi government to audit its advertisements and put them in front of the public. And also, how much money has been spent on reducing pollution in Delhi.

He also said that even after the court reprimanded the Delhi government, different leaders of AAP are busy blaming the Central and Punjab and Haryana governments for the rising pollution levels in the national capital. He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party government should be ashamed as it is making those people sick who voted for the party and the government even makes excuses in the court.

