Mumbai: Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state triggered by the rebellion in the Shiv Sena led by Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sought information of all Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued by the state government from June 22-24. A letter to this effect has been written by his Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar.

The directive comes in view of orders issued by certain departments mostly controlled by allies Congress and NCP directing release of funds to the tune of crores of rupees between June 22-24. It has been learned that as many as 160 orders have been issued in the said 48 hours. The governor's directive came after leader of opposition Praveen Darekar demanded the governor to intervene in the "hasty decisions" by the government.

The political crisis in Maharastra entered its second week on Tuesday with Uddhav Thackery making last-ditch efforts to save his coalition government in the state. The rebel MLAs continue to hold up in Guwahati as their number, according to them, continues to swell. Amid this, Shiv Sena on Tuesday refuted media reports stating Uddhav Thackeray had contacted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to secure the future of the MVA government in the state.

