Mumbai: Humble multi-storey tenements locally known as Chawls are an indispensable part of Mumbai culture. No matter how much Mumbai has changed, the chawl culture still survives in the city. Balkrishna Bhiwaji Tanaji Nakhwa Patil of Raigad district built 13 chawls in Girgaon and made a name for himself. There is still great curiosity about how the process to build such chawls started.

The Koli Brothers, known as the Agri Spiders of Mumbai, built the Chali Muhurtamedha in Mumbai for the first time giving rise to the Chawl culture in Mumbai. Later, the Tolejang buildings came up in the city. The first chawls in Girgaon were built with logs. There used to be a spacious courtyard in front of the building with walls smeared with cow dung.

Jitekar Wadi, Naviwadi, Shantaram Wadi, Khotachi Wadi, Ambewadi, Kudal Deshkarwadi, Parashuram Wadi, Kelewadi, Gaiwadi, Mangalwadi, Kandewadi, Khetwadi, Goregaonkar Lane, Parashuram Wadi, Angrewadi, Zawbawadi, Gavdevi and other wadis of Thakurdwar are a few localities which would later be identified with the Chawls.

Various religious festivals were started by legendary freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak from Girgaon. Various festivals are still celebrated in Girgaon with great enthusiasm. In the pre-independence era, Patangana used to be a hub of meetings among freedom fighters including Tilak and Veer Savarkar fighting against the British tyranny. Surely, the chawls have witnessed many struggles and agitations.