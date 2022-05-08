Mumbai: Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, Chairman Jamia Masjid Mumbai, Shoaib Khateeb has said that they are working on a mobile application to hear the call for the prayer on the cellphone. “Today, the technology has advanced so much. There is a need to make use of it so that the azaan reaches every household.

God willing, a time will come, when the Muazzin gives the call, you will hear it on your phone. We are working on that. Jamia Masjid Mumbai Trust will soon come up with such an app. Now that you have banned loudspeakers, we will have to find a way out. We will find it soon,” Khateeb told ETV Bharat.

Khateeb further said that the management which administers around 80 mosques in the city is strictly adhering to the directive to not use loudspeakers from 10 pm till 6 am as per the Supreme Court guidelines. “We have always abided by the law, whether it was Ayodhya verdict, triple talaq or hijab row. We also ensure that the sound is also well within the permitted decibel range”.

He also emphasized that there is a need to bring awareness among non-Muslims about the significance of the azan, which essentially was a call to prayer. “Today, they are raising questions about Azan, tomorrow they will raise objections about any other issue. We need to teach Islam to our non-Muslims friends. We need to utilize mosques as community centres for the welfare of the people,” Khateeb said.

He, however, warned that Muslims need to keep away from politics over Muslim appeasement. “A Muslim leader who organizes Iftar party at the end of Ramzan needs to be invited to local Mosques where Iftar parties are held everyday during the holy month. It is sad that we need to prove that we love this country."

Also read: If loudspeakers not removed from mosques by May 4, will play Hanuman Chalisa with double volume: Raj Thackeray