Ujjain: In a possible fallout of the hijab controversy in Karnataka, an untoward incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, with controversial posters being planted by unidentified individuals on the walls of the election commission's office in the city.

The posters included inflammatory comments with clear communal undertones.

"Those who parade their daughters half-naked through the market do not know the importance of hijab. It is the sign of respect for the esteemed woman, and something that (your) tramp women will not be fortunate enough to adorn," the statement reads, adding the religious slogan 'Nara-e-Taqbir Allahu Akbar' alongside it.

The Station-in-charge (SI) of the concerned police station rushed to the spot soon after receiving inputs about the situation and took stock of the situation. Cases have been registered against the unknown miscreants under sections 294 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A further probe has been initiated, including scanning CCTV cameras in the area.

