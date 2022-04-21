Srinagar: Amid intermittent rains in Jammu and Kashmir for the past two days, authorities in Kashmir on Thursday ruled out flooding in the Jhelum river which moves across the valley from south to north giving a sigh of relief to the locals.

The weatherman has predicted the prevalent inclement weather conditions in J&K to continue till Friday. Fairly widespread light to moderate rain has been predicted across the UT for the next 24 hours with a decrease in precipitation expected in the subsequent days. As per an official in the Irrigation and Flood Control Department in Kashmir, the level of water in the Jhelum is well below the flood declaration levels.

The water level at the gauge station Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district was recorded as 3.46 ft wy below the flood alarm level of 18 ft and flood declaration of 21 ft. Likewise, the water levels at Awantipora and Pampore in Pulwama were recorded as -1.50 ft and 0.03 m, at Padshahi Bagh and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar as 1.81 m and 6.24 ft, at Asham 4.55ft, at Ningli Wular exit as 1575.48 m and at Baramulla as 1.38 m- all below the danger levels. The gauge levels in the tributaries were also recorded well below the flood alert levels.

