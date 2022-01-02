New Delhi: The situation on the Indo-China border is unlikely to get resolved as China will continue with its brutal policy of expansionism, but the Indian government will not keep mum and counter China’s claims, asserted war veteran Major SP Sinha.

To ensure swift movement of troops, the Border Roads Organisation for the past few years have been striving to thwart any threat emanating from the nexus of China and Pakistan.

On December 28, Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh dedicated 24 new bridges and three new roads built by the Border Roads Organisation in areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others to the nation. In today's uncertain environment, the possibility of any kind of conflict cannot be ruled out, he said taking a direct reference to China's dubious stand.

One of these roads, the Chisumle-Demchok Road in eastern Ladakh, the world’s highest motorable road, was built at an altitude of more than 19,000 feet, which was also recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, war veteran Major General SP Sinha applauds the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the continuous construction of infrastructural development in the key areas bordering China.

"While the world is witnessing India’s significant rise in the realm of geopolitics, the issue of border roads development remained aloof under the previous regimes. Now with these infrastructural developments at the key strategic areas bordering China, our forces have been emboldened and in case any retaliation happens by a hostile state, in that case, now we’re fully equipped to give a brutal reply to the enemies," said Major General Sinha.

Major General Sinha also took a jibe at the previous regimes for bootlicking China by not constructing these strategic roads, which have a very pivotal role in geopolitics and in national security.

Appreciating the ideologue of former Defence Minister George Fernandes for playing a crucial role in laying the roadmap of constructing key strategic roads and bridges for safeguarding the national interest, Major General Sinha said, “George Fernandes had imagined 73 strategic roads in key strategic areas, but under the 20 years rule of Congress, only 12 strategic roads very constructed.”

He also blamed Congress for not playing a proactive role in constructing these strategic roads because of the pressure of China, and also to keep China happy.

While it is significant to note here that with New Delhi’s rise in the domain of strategic affairs with the continuous construction of strategic roads, the Chinese domination, which existed earlier has now completely been altered as New Delhi is now standing on par with the Chinese hostilities.

Chinese ideologue that this era is theirs that they should now dominate over the world and by believing in brutal expansionist policy, which was also raised by Prime Minister Modi, one thing has become crystal clear that with these key military developments by India, China has become disillusioned.

As the unsolved India-China border dispute brews tensions after Chinese and Indian troops engaged in combat in 2020 at Galwan Valley, the situation seems uncertain as even after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, the situation on the ground remains tense and worrying.

And now, de-escalation has happened only in the north of Pangong Tso Lake and Kailash range and for the other regions, the situation seems grim and dreadful.

On the issue of de-escalation, speaking to ETV Bharat, Brig (Dr) BK Khanna, says “Why did the Chinese leave the Northside of Pangong Tso, because our forces were sitting on the mountain tops and we were seeing and dominating the Chinese Moldo Garrison via fire and observation, so they felt threatened and therefore they offered de-escalation”.

This opinion was also expressed by Major General Sinha, who added that "we should not vacate the mountain tops because that was our bargaining chip. In these tumultuous times, the Indo-China rivalry has become a flashpoint in the domain of Asia’s politics and even in geopolitics and it seems that the situation is unlikely to get resolved in a shorter span of time. As far as de-escalation is concerned, China will never de-escalate and will continue to move forward with their expansionist ideologue to which New Delhi (which is now better equipped with all modern military logistics), would now respond with an iron hand, said Major Sinha.