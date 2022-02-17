Mysuru: Amid the raging hijab row across Karnataka, a Muslim family on Wednesday donated two and a half acres of land to a government school.

Late Mahmoud Jaffer's family from Marchalli village of HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district has 12 acres of land. Mahmoud Jaffer's four sons have donated two and a half acres of land worth Rs.60 lakh to Govt Higher Primary School located at Bachegowdanahalli village.

It was Jaffer's last wish to donate land to the school. As per his wish, his son Mahmoud Rakheeb submitted a donation letter to HD Kote Sub-Registrar Office.

Speaking to the media, Rakheeb said, "There is a lack of room for children to study at school, as well as a playground. The land will also be used to open an English medium school". Now the teachers and villagers are lauding the Muslim family for their service.

