Hyderabad: At a time when the Indian authorities are evacuating its nationals from Ukraine on a war-footing amid an intensifying Russian invasion, a 17-yr-old medical student from Haryana is staying back to serve people despite getting an opportunity to leave the country, a report said on Saturday.

As per a report in The Tribune, 17-yr-old Neha from Haryana pursuing MBBS at a Ukrainian medical college is staying inside a bunker with a woman and her three small children in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv where she has been living as a paying guest for a while now.

On Thursday, the woman's husband voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army to fight the Russian forces leaving the family and the guest behind.

With the subsequent Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifying by the day, Neha's mother asked her to leave the country, but to no avail.

The girl doesn't want to come back leaving those three children and their mother alone in such difficult times. The girl is stubborn to live there till the end of the war, " a friend of Neha's mother wrote in a social media post.

“I may live or not, but I will not leave these children and their mother in such a situation,” Neha told her mother, a teacher based in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana as per The Tribune report.