Uttar Pradesh: With Omicron fast spreading and threat of the Third Wave of COVID-19 looming large in India, Congress has put all its election rallies and other big events in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on hold.

The party's move comes a day after it was strongly criticized for the marathon in UP's Bareilly, as the race organized to highlight 'girl power' turned into a stampede like situation.

Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa are going to polls in the coming months. Unlike in UP, Congress is strong in rest of the states. It is the opposition party in three of them and ruling party in one.

Experts have often mentioned political rallies as the huge reason behind the second wave hitting Indians badly.

Will Congress' decision help gain some goodwill with people ahead of the elections or backfire? That remains to be seen.