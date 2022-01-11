Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh): Keeping in mind the increasing threat of Corona, Ittihad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan demanded that the Election Commission defer the Assembly elections in the five states. In this backdrop, Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan addressed a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday.

In the letter, Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan told the Chief Election Commissioner that the country has been battling against the Corona pandemic for almost two years. According to doctors and experts, the third wave of Corona will be at its peak in February. In this scenario, the epidemic can go to a very dangerous level through the electoral process. He has said that voting may also be affected due to increasing infection. In such a situation, it would not be right to hold elections.

The IMC chief urged the Chief Election Commissioner to consider postponement of Assembly elections in all the five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, for the next six months. Munir Idrisi, the media in-charge of IMC, said that a letter has been sent to the Chief Election Commissioner. "We are hopeful that the Election Commission will consider our suggestion," he said.

