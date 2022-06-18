Raipur: Amid nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme, two servicemen from Chhattisgarh have praised the scheme and say that it will open up job avenues for the applicants in other sectors and “increase the interest of the youth towards adventurous life”.

A man was killed while the public property was damaged on a large scale on Friday in violent protests by youth against the newest scheme announced by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14 for the recruitment of soldiers in the army. Under the Agnipath scheme, youth in the age group of 17.5 years to 23 years will be recruited for four years in the three services. While 25 percent of the applicants will be retained for regular service, the remaining 75 percent will be shown the door.

The government is planning to recruit about 46,000 youth to the army in 2022. The aspirants are up in arms against the scheme given the contractual nature of the job with no pension benefit. However, amid all the agitation, two ex-servicemen have praised the Agnipath scheme. Vijay Daga, an ex-serviceman of the Army said that through this scheme the youth will get a “good opportunity to work in the army”.

“After four years, when that young man leaves the job, he will easily get another job,” he said. Daga further said, “The unemployed youth wander here and there for jobs. This scheme will be good for the youth due to the economic benefits in this. Also, youth will be able to contribute to the security of the country. After 4 years of service, when the youth leave the army, they will be given a certificate on the basis of which the youth will be preferred in other sectors”.

Navy retired soldier Bhupendra Sahu also praised the Agnipath recruitment scheme. "With this scheme, soldiers will be able to get jobs in the Army, Navy, and Airforce. It is not possible for every youth to get a job, so after 21 years, those who will leave this job will get the benefit of it in another job," Sahu said. “This job will increase the interest of the youth towards adventure life. At the same time, they will have discipline,” he added.