Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid extreme cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir, several areas of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed electricity outages as power employees began their indefinite strike on Saturday causing lot of hardships to common people.

Twenty-thousand employees are protesting against the government move to merge J&K Power Development Department into the Power Grid Corporation of India and the handing over of the assets to private companies.

"From linemen to engineers, all employees of the department are on strike against the privatisation decision of the J&K administration," a PDD official said.

Munshi Majid Ali and Sachin Tikoo, Jammu and Kashmir Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee leaders, in their four-point draft, have demanded an end to the proposed move.

"Strike will continue till the demands, including shelving a proposed joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, of the employees are met and a proper plan is discussed," the PDD official said.

Meanwhile, the deadlock has caused immense difficulties to the general public in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been a total blackout in the Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu region besides several sub-divisions across south Kashmir including Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Tral.

"In these intense cold conditions, we are suffering without electricity for the last two days which has affected our daily life badly," Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Kulgam, said.

"We are not able to use any heating gadget because of power shutdown. Water is chilled these days. Doing ablution for prayers has become an uphill task," he added.

A resident from Pulwama, Gulzar Ahmad said that children are undergoing exams, however, due to the shutdown, they are not able to prepare.

“Children are studying under candlelight without any heating arrangements. Government has no solution to our problem," he said.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Chief Engineer PDD, Aijaz Ahmad, he said that the department is trying to get the employees back to work.

"The department is trying to persuade employees but I don't know how much time it will take," he said, adding, "For hospitals, the department has made sure that electricity supply continues."

Meanwhile, the convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee, Munshi Majid Ali claimed that "Chief Engineer is not a competent authority as he is also part of the Coordination Committee which is on strike."

“Let the Administrative Secretary Niteshwar Kumar authorize any person on his behalf, but as of now we didn’t get any response from the administration," Ali said.

Politicians react

However, Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed hope of a peaceful resolution to the issue at the earliest.

“The administration is on the job… the time cannot be stopped as we have to keep pace with development in the rest of the country. The employees are part of the society and if they feel insecure, it is the responsibility of the rulers to address their concerns and move forward along with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah asked the government to leave privatisation move to an elected government.

“The J&K administration may be able to claim the constitutional authority to privatise the assets of J&K, but it completely lacks the political authority. Decisions of this nature with far-reaching consequences should be left to an elected government,” he wrote on Twitter.

Senior BJP leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana also expressed concern over many parts of the Jammu city plunged into darkness and urged the administration to take earnest measures in resolving the issues with the striking employees, especially during these chilly days.

"All concerned will act responsibly as the stakes are very high, not only in terms of restoring electricity in the affected areas but also to ensure that students do not suffer as they are solely dependent on online classes and examinations," he said while being hopeful.

Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed serious concerns over the indefinite strike in opposition to a government decision that intends to privatise grid stations.

“Over 20,000 electrical employees are currently on a strike due to which numerous areas across J&K are facing prolonged power blackouts and lingering of essential repair works.

All of this is happening in the harsh cold winter season which is exponentially adding to the existing woes of the general public,” he observed.

Bukhari demanded that the government should review its decision at the earliest to resolve this deadlock with the concerned employee's association to avoid further inconvenience to the people.

Negotiations fail, Army's help sought

After failing to reach an amicable agreement with thousands of striking employees of the PDD, the J&K administration today requisitioned the assistance of the army to man electric installations/supplies in the UT.

Earlier in the day, the administration tried to persuade the representatives of the striking employees to return to their duties but in vain. Following which the administration on Sunday evening requisitioned the army to man the electric power supply in the Jammu division.

"It is to bring to your kind notice that due to strike by electric department personnel in the UT of J&K, essential services have been severely affected in the Jammu region," Divisional Commissioner (Jammu), Raghav Langer wrote in a letter to the Defence Ministry.

"We would like to hereby requisition the Indian army to assist in the restoration of the said essential services by provisioning manpower to man critical electricity stations and water supply sources."