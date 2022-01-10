Agartala: Amidst the crisis of coal, the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) is ready to convert two of its factories into gas-based units as the Corporation has successfully signed an MoU with Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL). Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the chairman of the TTDC Santosh Saha said, “We are expecting the extension of gas lines towards our factories in the Durgabari area would be completed by the end of February. The TNGC officials have already started the work."

Saha said that the tea processing season would start from the end of March or the first week of April. He feels that after the conversation of factories into gas-based, growers will get an uninterrupted power supply at a cheaper cost.

“After 42 years of the formation of the tea industry in Tripura, this is perhaps the first time the tea industry earned a profit of over Rs 1 crore. In the 2020-21 financial year, the TTDC has recorded for the first time a profit of Rs 1.12 crore. I hope we can continue to make profits with our efforts and popularise Tripura tea in domestic as well as national markets." He also informed that the Corporation would soon form a network of Green Tea growers to make sure the production of green tea goes on without any problem.

