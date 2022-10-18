Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Devotees thronging Lord Rudranath's shrine on Monday had darshan of the Almighty as the door of the sanctum-sanctorum will remain closed throughout the winter season. In the presence of devotees and priests and amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, the doors of Lord Rudranath shrine, also popularly known as the fourth Kedar located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, was closed on Monday.

The shrine was abuzz with rituals. Several devotees were thronging the temple to have the darshan of the Lord. The palanquin carrying the Lord after leaving the shrine arrived at Dumak village for a night halt. A feast (Bhandara) will be organised on Wednesday at Ganjeshwar temple located in Kunjo village.

On Thursday, the palanquin carrying the Lord will reach Gopinath temple, and He will stay there during the winter sojourn. Harish Bhatt, the chief priest of Lord Rudranath temple, said, "The door of the shrine was closed with the onset of winter season amid the chanting of Vedic hymns on Monday. During the winter season, the worship of Lord Rudranath will be performed at Gopinath temple."

Rudranath temple has situated at an altitude of 2,290 metres in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The temple is one among the Panch Kedars. Rudranath temple is surrounded by pristine natural beauty. The snow-clad mountain peaks of Nanda Devi can be visible from Rudranath temple.