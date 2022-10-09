Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): YSRCP Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri resigned from his post on Saturday demanding Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh. He also threw a gauntlet at TDP MLA Atchannaidu asking him to toe his line if he has the courage and wants Amaravati as capital, then he should also tender his resignation to his post.

In his resignation letter, the YSRCP MLA wrote, "I humbly submit that I am submitting my resignation to the post of M.L.A. Chodavaram, Anakapalli District to support the 3 Capitals, which was opposed by TDP. I am consciously submitting my resignation to support the establishment of Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam."

Also read: YSRCP Karanam Dharmasri tenders his resignation to support the 3 capitals

Following the footsteps of their party MLA Karnama Dharmasri, several other MLAs of the ruling YSRCP from north coastal Andhra have also offered to quit in support of making Visakhapatnam the administrative capital. It may be recalled that after YSRCP came to power in May 2019, the YSRCP government decided to ditch Amaravati, the half-completed unified Greenfield capital city project initiated by the previous TDP government, and suggested building three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to set up three capitals--Legislative, Executive and Judicial--to enable a decentralised model of governance and to provide inclusive governance in the state, there shall be three seats of governance to be called capitals. Amaravati as 'Legislative capital', Visakhapatnam as 'Executive capital' and Kurnool as 'Judicial Capital'. The aim of the YSRCP government behind decentralising the administration by having three capitals is to give a boost to the development of the north coastal districts and backward areas, the Chief Minister stated.