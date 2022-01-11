Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav held talks with party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav while former chief minister and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav held a meeting with party workers of Amethi at his residence on Tuesday. In the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav discussed the selection of the candidate for the first phase of the assembly elections.

Chaudhary Jayant, president of National Lok Dal, an ally of SP in the upcoming polls, will announce the names of the candidates soon. There has been a complete agreement on seats between Jayant Chaudhary and Akhilesh Yadav. It is speculated that the SP will give about 36 seats to the Rashtriya Lok Dal and six RLD candidates will contest the elections on the symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier on Monday, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav reached the state headquarters along with the Akhilesh Yadav. The Election Commission has completely banned political programs till January 15 but the SP workers were openly seen flouting the Covid-19 protocol at the SP headquarters. The masks were not visible on the faces of many workers and the social distancing was also not being followed. Mulayam Singh Yadav also did not wear a mask.

Also Read: Big jolt to CM Yogi, two BJP leaders leave party ahead of Assembly election