Srinagar (J&k): Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the Western world, especially the American media, is spreading propaganda against India on Jammu and Kashmir to hide its bad image from the world.

Sinha while speaking at a function of the Information Department in Srinagar said that the Constitution of India gives freedom to the press but has placed certain limits so as not to harm the integrity of the country. " Journalists enjoy more freedom here. In America, more journalists have been prosecuted or imprisoned for many crimes than in India," he said.

Also Read: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates slew of projects in Pulwama, assures industries all support

Sinha also said that 428 newspapers are published in Jammu and Kashmir while 315 newspapers are printed in Punjab, though Jammu and Kashmir is smaller than Punjab. According to the World Press Freedom Index of 2022 by Reporters Without Borders, India is ranked 150th, while Pakistan is ranked 157th, Sri Lanka 146th, Bangladesh 162nd and Myanmar 176th.