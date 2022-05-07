Sangareddy (Telangana): A kid lost his mother at the age of three years and his father deserted him before his mother died. The boy cried a lot at his mother's body when she passed away, but no one came forward to look after him due to Corona and lockdown. During that time, Sangareddy Child Home officials took the responsibility for that child and in the meantime, two years have gone by. Recently officials came to know that the boy was suffering from a chronic illness. Since then, they have been providing him with treatment. However, they heaved a sigh of relief when an American couple decided to adopt the boy.

According to officials, eminent doctor Stephen Patrick Bergin from America is looking to adopt children, who need special necessities. Therefore, he selected this boy after collecting the details from officials. He completed all the formalities for adoption. After the process, the doctor and his wife started bonding with the boy through video calls. They sent medicines and toys for him.

Dr Bergin and his wife Erin Lin Bergin came to Sangareddy on Friday to take the boy with them. The boy hugged them by calling 'amma' (Mummy) and 'nanna (Daddy) when he saw them at Sishu Gruha in the presence of Additional Collector Rajarshi Sha and district welfare officer Padamvathi. The American couple has taken adoption papers and they are ready to take the boy with them to America. The noble gesture of the coupe was being applauded as they adopted the boy though they are blessed with two kids.

