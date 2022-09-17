Fugitive filmmaker Ratnesh Bhutani accused of sexual assault in US arrested in India after 16 years
Fugitive filmmaker Ratnesh Bhutani accused of sexual assault in US arrested in India after 16 years
Meerut: Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested an American citizen and filmmaker Ratnesh Bhutani alias Goldie from Agra. The STF team arrested Ratnesh Bhutani from Hari Parbat in Agra on Friday.
According to SP STF Meerut Brijesh Kumar, Bhutani was booked for sexual assault in the US in 2006, after which he fled to India in 2007. Here he started his film production work in Mumbai and also made many films, but in 2014, as soon as the sexual assault case started gaining momentum, he fled and hid in western Uttar Pradesh.
Also read: CBI to take Interpol help to unearth new facts in judge Uttam Anand’s murder case
He opened a banquet hall 'Amantas in the Kankarkheda area of Meerut, which he operated for many years and later leased out. Recently, Interpol issued a red corner notice in the case and the task of arresting Ratnesh Bhutani was entrusted to the STF. After this, the Meerut unit of STF arrested him on Friday.
Bhutani, according to the SP, was originally from Ghaziabad and had left India for the US around 25 years ago. During interrogation, Bhutani disclosed that in 2006, a case of sexual assault was registered against him in California. Following it, he fled to India in 2007 and then became a film producer in Mumbai. After making several films, in 2014, when the issue of sexual assault came into the limelight, he left the film world and took refuge in western Uttar Pradesh and also did some business in Agra, Meerut and Gurugram.