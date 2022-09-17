Meerut: Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested an American citizen and filmmaker Ratnesh Bhutani alias Goldie from Agra. The STF team arrested Ratnesh Bhutani from Hari Parbat in Agra on Friday.

According to SP STF Meerut Brijesh Kumar, Bhutani was booked for sexual assault in the US in 2006, after which he fled to India in 2007. Here he started his film production work in Mumbai and also made many films, but in 2014, as soon as the sexual assault case started gaining momentum, he fled and hid in western Uttar Pradesh.

He opened a banquet hall ' Amantas in the Kankarkheda area of ​​Meerut, which he operated for many years and later leased out. Recently, Interpol issued a red corner notice in the case and the task of arresting Ratnesh Bhutani was entrusted to the STF. After this, the Meerut unit of STF arrested him on Friday.