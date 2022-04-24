Ranchi (Jharkhand): In a shocking incident, the body of 70-year-old American citizen and renowned photographer Marcus Leatherdale was found dead in a house belonging to Kailash Yadav, which is located under the McCluskieganj Police Station limits in Ranchi. An unnatural death case has been registered after Leatherdale's body was found hanging from the noose.

"The whole matter is being investigated and the truth will come out after the investigation, further action will be taken accordingly," said the police. Marcos Leatherdale was originally from Canada and also had US citizenship. After his body was found, Deputy Superintendent of Police Khalari Animesh Naithani said that the information about his death has been given to Canada and the US Embassies. According to the DSP, Marcos's ex-wife lives in America and Marcos had divorced his wife. But, the two used to talk. A suicide note was found at the scene in which Marcos did not blame anyone for his death.

According to the police, the police will send the suicide note to handwriting experts so that the exact cause of his death can be known. Marcos was living in the guest house of Kailash Yadav in McCluskeyganj since November 2021. According to Kailash Yadav, who is close to Marcos, he was like a family member. Marcos used to travel from abroad to McCluskeyganj. Kailash Yadav told that this time after a long time he came to McCluskeyganj in November 2021.

On Saturday, Marcos's ex-wife called from America when he did not lift the call, she made a call to Kailash, who was in Ranchi, after which he immediately went to McCluskeyganj. Then he found Marcos's body hanging from the ceiling fan. According to the police, an unnatural death case has been registered on the basis of information given by Kailash Yadav.