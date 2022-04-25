Dubai: The teachings of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar are still relevant across the globe as the world is still striving for equality and justice, Bihar's cabinet minister Santosh Kumar Suman said here on Sunday as he attended an event to mark the 131st birth anniversary of the iconic social reformer. The event was organised by Ambedkar Global, an organisation that spreads the teachings of Ambedkar across the world.

The teachings of Bhimrao Ambedkar are still relevant across the globe as we are still striving for equality and Justice, Suman said. Participants at the event called for a street in Dubai to be named after Ambedkar. They also demanded a direct flight between Dubai and Bodh Gaya. Tadu Mamu, Consul (Press, Information and Culture), Consulate General of India, Dubai hailed the role played by Ambedkar in reforming the Indian society.

Ambedkar Global is an organisation established and run by community leader Ravi Chand. Speaking on the occasion, Chand said Ambedkar's views are relevant to all segments of society.

PTI